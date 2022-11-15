Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post.

The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances. The caption reveals that the band has been working on a long-awaited new album. Green Day wrote in the caption:

"WTF WHAT a year seeing you all at festivals, in between working recording out record in London & LA, doing a HELLA MEGA European tour playing the US East Coast, Chicago and Florida, San Francisco, shows in Brazil and Argentina. Playing Singapore to Austin, Texas to Los Angeles charity show with Billy Idol, Jon Fogerty and The Who."

