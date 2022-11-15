Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

By Ginny Reese

November 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post.

The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances. The caption reveals that the band has been working on a long-awaited new album. Green Day wrote in the caption:

"WTF WHAT a year seeing you all at festivals, in between working recording out record in London & LA, doing a HELLA MEGA European tour playing the US East Coast, Chicago and Florida, San Francisco, shows in Brazil and Argentina. Playing Singapore to Austin, Texas to Los Angeles charity show with Billy Idol, Jon Fogerty and The Who."

Check out the post below:

@greenday

WTF WHAT a year ⚡️❤️‍🔥🥰 seeing you all at festivals, in between working recording our record in London & LA, doing a HELLA MEGA European tour playing the US East Coast, Chicago and Florida, San Francisco, shows in Brazil and Argentina. Playing Singapore to Austin Texas to Los Angeles charity show with Billy Idol, Jon Fogerty and The Who. #greenday #billiejoearmstrong #mikedirnt #trecool #billiejoe #rock #music #metal #guitar #rocknroll #band #punk #livemusic #pop #rockmusic #live #punkrock #hardrock #musician #music #artist #dance #rock #party #love #singer #guitarplayer #livemusic #metal #guitar #guitars #drummer #thewho #generationX #billyidol #Led Zeppelin #nirvana #gunsnroses #foofighters #theclash #metallica #lmao #NIMROD #serenawilliams #memes #travel #tour #rockstar #nyc #southamerica #argentina #brazil #respect #storytime #bts

♬ original sound - Green Day

The band didn't offer up any additional information about the new album.

In January, the band previewed new music in a short video on social media. Half way through the video, bassist Mike Dirnt can be seen spray painting '1972' on the wall before spraying the camera lens with what seems to be the number three. Check it out the teaser below:

Green Day
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.