Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album
By Ginny Reese
November 15, 2022
Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post.
The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances. The caption reveals that the band has been working on a long-awaited new album. Green Day wrote in the caption:
"WTF WHAT a year seeing you all at festivals, in between working recording out record in London & LA, doing a HELLA MEGA European tour playing the US East Coast, Chicago and Florida, San Francisco, shows in Brazil and Argentina. Playing Singapore to Austin, Texas to Los Angeles charity show with Billy Idol, Jon Fogerty and The Who."
Check out the post below:
@greenday
WTF WHAT a year ⚡️❤️🔥🥰 seeing you all at festivals, in between working recording our record in London & LA, doing a HELLA MEGA European tour playing the US East Coast, Chicago and Florida, San Francisco, shows in Brazil and Argentina. Playing Singapore to Austin Texas to Los Angeles charity show with Billy Idol, Jon Fogerty and The Who. #greenday #billiejoearmstrong #mikedirnt #trecool #billiejoe #rock #music #metal #guitar #rocknroll #band #punk #livemusic #pop #rockmusic #live #punkrock #hardrock #musician #music #artist #dance #rock #party #love #singer #guitarplayer #livemusic #metal #guitar #guitars #drummer #thewho #generationX #billyidol #Led Zeppelin #nirvana #gunsnroses #foofighters #theclash #metallica #lmao #NIMROD #serenawilliams #memes #travel #tour #rockstar #nyc #southamerica #argentina #brazil #respect #storytime #bts♬ original sound - Green Day
The band didn't offer up any additional information about the new album.
In January, the band previewed new music in a short video on social media. Half way through the video, bassist Mike Dirnt can be seen spray painting '1972' on the wall before spraying the camera lens with what seems to be the number three. Check it out the teaser below: