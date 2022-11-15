Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Denver

By Zuri Anderson

November 15, 2022

Hot Homemade Pepperoni Pizza
Photo: Getty Images

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Denver?

Yelp has the answer to that. After sorting through the "Italian" tab in Denver and sorting by the highest rating, Mici Italian came out on top!

This acclaimed restaurant has several locations in the Denver area and just opened another in Centennial. Mici prides itself on serving generations-old recipes with fresh ingredients. The menu will certainly entice you, from the Vela pizza and creamy pesto pasta to zucchini noodles.

Jennifer W. gave a sterling review of the restaurant's Centennial location:

"Food is fantastic - always hot and large portion sizes. We always have enough leftovers to eat the next day. There's something for everyone on the menu. We especially love the pastas with yummy sides of bread. Caprarola pizza is also a fave. Don't miss out on the caramel Oreo gelato. Customer service is great and food is quick from the kitchen. A 5 star place for our family to dine in or take out."

Here are the Top 10 Italian restaurants in the Mile High City:

  1. Mici Italian
  2. Bettola Bistro
  3. Olivia
  4. Grammy’s Italian Goodies
  5. Cart-Driver
  6. Voghera Ristorante & Apericena
  7. Tavernetta
  8. Dolce Sicilia Italian Bakery
  9. Postino LoHi
  10. Angelo’s Taverna

Check out the full list of Denver's must-try Italian restaurants on Yelp.

