Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Seattle

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Seattle?

Yelp has the answer to that. After sorting through the "Italian" tab in Seattle and sorting by the highest rating, 84 Yesler came out on top!

Located in Pioneer Square, this restaurant has an amazing five-star rating with nearly 90 reviews. 84 Yesler prides itself on incorporating fresh pasta and seafood into delicious dishes. Taking a look at the menu, you'll may be enticed by the house-made focaccia, herby pappardelle, or mushroom sorpresine with wild boar and butternut squash.

Kay N. gave a sterling review of the restaurant's Centennial location:

"We were seated right away when we arrived. They ask if we wanted to eat at the chef's table which was cool. We had a great view of the kitchen. For appetizers, we ordered oysters, parmesan churros, and beef tartare. The beef tartare was probably the best I ever tried. For entrees, we got the pappardelle with crab and seared scallops. WOW. We loved both dishes but the pappardelle wins by a hair. The dishes were both flavorful and the seafood tasted fresh. In conclusion, just get both. :) For dessert, we got a brownie dish with cherry sorbet. That was also amazing too. It wasn't too sweet as the sorbet balanced out the brownie. Overall, service was top notch. Our server was very attentive. One of the best meals I had in a while."

Here are the Top 10 Italian restaurants in the Emerald City:

84 Yesler Pasta Casalinga Aglio e Olio Lupo Bar Cotto Brunello Ristorante Pizzeria Pulcinella NoLlta Altura The Zouave Restaurant

Check out the full list of Seattle's must-try Italian restaurants on Yelp.