These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To-Go

By Ginny Reese

November 15, 2022

Stuffed Turkey with Side Dishes Served for Thanksgiving Celebration

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you.

My San Antonio compiled a list of 18 restaurants in the area offering Thanksgiving meals to-go. Here are all the spots wanting to cook for you this year:

Blanco BBQ

You have until November 18th to order Thanksgiving dinner from Blanco BBQ. This massive feast serves up to 15 people.

B Daddy's BBQ

This eatery is taking orders through Wednesday, November 16th.

Max & Louie's New York Diner

You must order your dinner from here by November 15th.

Four Sisters Catering & Events Planning

You have until November 21st to order a holiday meal here.

Pedrotti's Ranch

This meal is suitable for parties of six or more. You can order now online.

Smokey Mo's BBQ

You can order a whole feast or just a turkey from here. You can order now online.

Two Bros BBQ Market

Place orders at this eatery by Sunday, November 20th and pick them up on the 23rd.

H-E-B

You must place orders at H-E-B seven days before pickup.

Cracker Barrel

Meals and desserts are available for pickup through November 27th.

Luby's

You can order everything from main courses and side dishes to desserts and appetizers. You can order now online.

Rudy's

Orders can be picked up between November 20th and November 23rd.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

This meal serves up to ten people. Order online now.

225 Urban Smoke

This eatery is serving up turkeys only. Order online now.

Dos Sirenos Brewing

This eatery is serving up sides only. Order online now.

Acadiana Cafe

This eatery is serving up sides only. Call to order at 210-674-0019.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.