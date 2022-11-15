This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To assemble a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on a wide range of websites, including Food & Wine, The Daily Meal, Thrillist, Reader’s Digest, Eater, Yelp, Lovefood, Cheapism, Big 7 Travel, and Taste of Home, as well as state and regional restaurant listings for every state."

According to the website, the best burger joint in Arizona is The Chuckbox in Tempe. The website explains:

"The Chuckbox, opened in 1972, cooks burgers to order over an open mesquite fire. The restaurant features some influences of Tex-Mex cuisine and burgers in a variety of sizes (the biggest is a whole pound of beef). They also have all sorts of sides like deep fried mushrooms, deep fried zucchini, and jalapeño poppers, as well as more traditional stuff like fries and onion rings."

Check out the full list of each state's best burger joint on 24/7 Wall Street's website.