This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To assemble a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on a wide range of websites, including Food & Wine, The Daily Meal, Thrillist, Reader’s Digest, Eater, Yelp, Lovefood, Cheapism, Big 7 Travel, and Taste of Home, as well as state and regional restaurant listings for every state."

According to the website, the best burger joint in Texas is Grumps Burgers in Granbury. The website explains:

"Founder Collier Albright left his corporate job in 2001 and set out to create a terrific burger restaurant. Grumps operates five restaurants throughout Texas and has won awards and multiple for having great burgers. The menu is simple, but clearly they’re doing something right as they’ve found success in a very competitive market. Grumps sells normal burgers as well some variety options like the queso burger, guacamole burger, and Swiss mushroom burger."

Check out the full list of each state's best burger joint on 24/7 Wall Street's website.