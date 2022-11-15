Update On Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert's Injury Status

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is reportedly expected to miss extended time due to a shoulder injury he experienced during his team's upset loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday (November 14) night, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday (November 15).

The Eagles have not officially made a decision whether to place Goedert on injured reserve -- which would effectively rule him out for at least four games in adherence with NFL rules -- and the team is continuing to monitor the situation, a league source confirmed.

Goedert was injured during the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 32-21 loss on Monday Night Football on a controversial would-be first down reception while trailing by two points.

Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to grab Goedert's face mask during an attempted tackle as the tight end was hit by defensive tackle John Ridgeway, who knocked the ball loose for a crucial fumble.

Ridgeway's weight was on top of Goedert as he was brought down to the ground and it appeared that his left shoulder took much of the impact during the tackle, which led to Goedert being taken to the sideline before re-entering the game.

The Commanders took possession and later connected on a 55-yard field goal to extend their lead to six points.

Goedert currently ranks second among all Eagles players with 544 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Rookie Grant Calcaterra and second-year player Jack Stoll is expected to have extended roles at the tight end position in Goedert's reported absence.

Additionally, Tyree Jackson, who is recovering from a torn ACL, could also return to the Eagles' lineup soon, according to ESPN.