Machine Gun Kelly's Wild Reaction To Grammy Nomination Is A Must See

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced today (November 15), and Machine Gun Kelly earned himself a nod for his most recent album mainstream sellout.

MGK was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for the project, which was released back in March of this year. He shared his reaction to learning the news on his Instagram account. In a video, MGK can be seen holding hands with fiancée Megan Fox as the nominees were announced. As soon as he heard mainstream sellout called, MGK leaped onto a nearby couch as the sound of cheers filled the room. The post's caption reads, "Call me what you want as long as it starts with 'grammy nominated' 🤘 I LOVE YOU."