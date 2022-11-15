Machine Gun Kelly's Wild Reaction To Grammy Nomination Is A Must See

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 15, 2022

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced today (November 15), and Machine Gun Kelly earned himself a nod for his most recent album mainstream sellout.

MGK was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for the project, which was released back in March of this year. He shared his reaction to learning the news on his Instagram account. In a video, MGK can be seen holding hands with fiancée Megan Fox as the nominees were announced. As soon as he heard mainstream sellout called, MGK leaped onto a nearby couch as the sound of cheers filled the room. The post's caption reads, "Call me what you want as long as it starts with 'grammy nominated' 🤘 I LOVE YOU."

MGK is up against some stiff competition. Other nominees in the category include the Black Keys for Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & the Imposters for The Boy Named If, IDLES for Crawler, Ozzy Osbourne for Patient Number 9, and Spoon for Lucifer On The Sofa.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5. Even before the ceremony has begun, some musicians are already making history —One of them being the Queen B herself. Beyoncé has officially become one of the most nominated artists in Grammy history with over 80 nominations from the Recording Academy throughout her career.

Machine Gun Kelly
