'It's A Texas Thing': Here's Why Texans Love Texas So Much

By Ginny Reese

November 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that Texans are very proud of their state and everything that comes out of it. Texans are especially fond of state staples, like Whataburger, H-E-B, and Buc-ee's.

One Texas native, Sally Cummings, said, "It's a Texas thing. It really is."

But have you ever wondered why residents love these Texas staples so much?

KXAN spoke with Texas State University Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson. Wilson says it is because the businesses tap into their pride for the state. Wilson explained, "Using the iconography, you know, the Texas State, the colors, the flag, and they really pull that into every aspect of their business."

Wilson says that the state pride dates back centuries. "I really think it comes down to, you know, the 1830s and 1840s when Texas was its own Republic. A really big sense of community when they were, you know, isolated for so long go in history."

Cummings said, "Makes you feel happy because Texas has such a good spirit."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.