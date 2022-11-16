'It's A Texas Thing': Here's Why Texans Love Texas So Much

It's no secret that Texans are very proud of their state and everything that comes out of it. Texans are especially fond of state staples, like Whataburger, H-E-B, and Buc-ee's.

One Texas native, Sally Cummings, said, "It's a Texas thing. It really is."

But have you ever wondered why residents love these Texas staples so much?

KXAN spoke with Texas State University Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson. Wilson says it is because the businesses tap into their pride for the state. Wilson explained, "Using the iconography, you know, the Texas State, the colors, the flag, and they really pull that into every aspect of their business."

Wilson says that the state pride dates back centuries. "I really think it comes down to, you know, the 1830s and 1840s when Texas was its own Republic. A really big sense of community when they were, you know, isolated for so long go in history."

Cummings said, "Makes you feel happy because Texas has such a good spirit."