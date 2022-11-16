Viral Video Shows Vikings Broadcaster's Awesome Call Of Win At Buffalo

A video of Minnesota Vikings play-by-play man Paul Allen's call of the team's Week 10 win against the Buffalo Bills has gone viral on social media.

The Vikings shared footage of Allen inside the announcer's booth during Sunday's (November 13) game on their TikTok account, which shows Allen going through the a range of emotions during the team's failed fourth and goal attempt, ensuing fumble recovery for a touchdown to take the lead, the Bills' game-tying field goal to force overtime, the Vikings' go-ahead field goal and cornerback Patrick Peterson's interception to end the game.

The video was shared on Twitter by Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina and re-shared by former NFL punter turned sports media star Pat McAfee, as well as the the verified account Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast.