Viral Video Shows Vikings Broadcaster's Awesome Call Of Win At Buffalo
By Jason Hall
November 16, 2022
A video of Minnesota Vikings play-by-play man Paul Allen's call of the team's Week 10 win against the Buffalo Bills has gone viral on social media.
The Vikings shared footage of Allen inside the announcer's booth during Sunday's (November 13) game on their TikTok account, which shows Allen going through the a range of emotions during the team's failed fourth and goal attempt, ensuing fumble recovery for a touchdown to take the lead, the Bills' game-tying field goal to force overtime, the Vikings' go-ahead field goal and cornerback Patrick Peterson's interception to end the game.
The video was shared on Twitter by Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina and re-shared by former NFL punter turned sports media star Pat McAfee, as well as the the verified account Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast.
Vikings play-by-play guy Paul Allen was filmed during Minnesota’s insane win against Buffalo and it was awesome. pic.twitter.com/ixgRMh1LuY— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 16, 2022
I didn’t know this incredible human existed until now… I feel as if I’ve missed out on so much electricity.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2022
The talent… the passion… the story telling
Paul Allen, Minnesota Viking PxP, is FANTASTIC. pic.twitter.com/hKmOqCn0tX
Vikings play by play announcer with a whirlwind of emotions calling Sundays game pic.twitter.com/tvVmKGAgIo— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 16, 2022
The Vikings defeated the Bills, 33-30, in what many are calling the best game of the 2022 NFL season thus far.
Trailing 27-23 on fourth down, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson pulled down an incredible one-handed reception while falling on his back to keep what seemed like the team's last possession alive.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON ASDGJSKDNFGKSDF;K— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
📺: #MINvsBUF on FOX
pic.twitter.com/sxiLVx0NCi
The Vikings ended up turning the ball over on downs several plays later, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap on the 1-yard-line, which was recovered by the Vikings as a touchdown, on the ensuing play.
The Bills responded with a 45-second drive capped off by a Tyler Bass field goal to tie the game at 30 with two seconds remaining to force overtime.
Jefferson later reeled in a crucial catch on the 2-yard-line to set up Greg Joseph's go-ahead field goal with 3:45 remaining in overtime. Minnesota stopped the Bills on the ensuing drive with veteran cornerback Peterson intercepting Allen to end the game.