Karen Bass Elected First Female Mayor Of Los Angeles

By Logan DeLoye

November 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Previous House Representative Karen Bass has recently been elected as the mayor of Los Angeles. According to The Los Angeles Times, Bass is the first ever female to hold the position.

“The people of Los Angeles have sent a clear message: it is time for change and it is time for urgency,” The Los Angeles Times obtained in a statement from Bass during a campaign stop on Wednesday evening.

The Los Angeles Times mentioned that Bass is the second African American to hold the title of mayor. Issues that Bass plans to address include homelessness, crime, and cost of living for "working families," among other proposed solutions. Though the race may have looked quite close on election night, by the morning it was evident who was taking the lead. Her opponent, Rick Caruso used his own fortune to "shatter local spending records" towards TV advertising, but Bass won in the end.

“I’m proud of the work we did to engage long-neglected communities, giving a voice to the unheard, and to the light we shined on the biggest challenges facing our great city,” Caruso shared in regards to his campaign. The former mayoral candidate also took time to congratulate Bass for winning.

In addition to making history, Bass has promised to use her many skills to help the city be the best that it can be.

