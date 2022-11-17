These Colorado Spots Are Perfect For A Romantic Winter Getaway

The holidays are the perfect time for family and friends, but some people need someone to snuggle up with. Winter is notoriously known as "cuffing season," and if you're married, it can be a great time to get cozy with your significant other.

That's why Trips to Discover found the best places for a romantic winter getaway. The website states, "From mountain vistas to scenic coastlines, these winter wonderland destinations offer an unforgettable getaway that is practically guaranteed to reignite the spark of love. Couples looking for a winter retreat should consider these top romantic getaways in the United States."

Two Colorado spots made it on the list! The first one mentioned is a well-known destination: Estes Park!

Located near Rocky Mountain National Park, writers described it as a perfect place for outdoor activities, wildlife viewing, and other activities: "A charming town filled with romantic hotels and elegant mountain-style cabins with upscale amenities like claw-footed tubs or in-room Jacuzzis, cozy fireplaces and even hot tubs overlooking a tranquil river or the park."

Then there's Steamboat Springs, a "winter wonderland" offering beautiful mountain scenery, hot springs, and more:

"Take a horse-drawn sleigh ride, getting cozy together and staying warm with wool blankets while gliding through the fresh powder on an especially memorable journey," according to the website. "Many sleigh ride tours include hot cocoa and some even feature a candlelit dinner. Head to Strawberry Park Hot Springs where you can soak in the soothing hot springs surrounded by the frozen landscape."

Check out the full list on Trips to Discover's website.