This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint

Just about anybody can enjoy a juicy burger. While plenty of restaurants serve this American classic, nobody does it better than restaurants and eateries dedicated to grilling the perfect burger.

If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state. The website states, "To assemble a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on a wide range of websites, including Food & Wine, The Daily Meal, Thrillist, Reader’s Digest, Eater, Yelp, Lovefood, Cheapism, Big 7 Travel, and Taste of Home, as well as state and regional restaurant listings for every state."

Washington's top burger joint is Fat Smitty's!

"Fat Smitty’s, on Discovery Bay, specializes in burgers and BBQ pork sandwiches," writers say. "They pile the burgers high and occasionally throw in some extra patties and buns for good measure. The place is cash-only and decorated with dollar bills covering the walls and ceiling. Besides burgers, they also have a variety of seafood, hot dogs, and sandwiches."

You can find this restaurant at 282624 US-101 in Port Townsend. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

