This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Comfort Food

Comfort food never fails to disappoint when it's time to stuff your face. It's the starchy, greasy, and sugary foods that are always around at fast food joints, sit-down restaurants, and other eateries.

For those looking to indulge themselves, Cheapism found the best spot serving comfort food in every state. The website states, "Whether you find it at a hole-in-the-wall diner, your favorite family restaurant, or somewhere else, one thing is for sure: It's not usually diet fare. From chicken-fried steak to pizza, cinnamon rolls to poutine, we've tracked down menus from coast to coast replete with some of the tastiest indulgences you'll find anywhere."

If you live in Colorado, River and Woods is the best place to grab comfort food! Writers explained why they chose this restaurant:

"Housed in a cute-as-a-button cottage, River and Woods is a homey destination for anyone who appreciates comfort food elevated just a bit beyond its humble origins. Examples include Idaho trout with smoked oyster mushrooms, or poutine sprinkled with green chili queso. The duck wings, embellished with a dry garlic sauce, are a surprisingly tasty alternative to regular wings, reviewers say."