This Is Florida's Best Restaurant For Comfort Food

By Zuri Anderson

November 18, 2022

Crispy Golden Fish Cakes
Photo: Getty Images

Comfort food never fails to disappoint when it's time to stuff your face. It's the starchy, greasy, and sugary foods that are always around at fast food joints, sit-down restaurants, and other eateries.

For those looking to indulge themselves, Cheapism found the best spot serving comfort food in every state. The website states, "Whether you find it at a hole-in-the-wall diner, your favorite family restaurant, or somewhere else, one thing is for sure: It's not usually diet fare. From chicken-fried steak to pizza, cinnamon rolls to poutine, we've tracked down menus from coast to coast replete with some of the tastiest indulgences you'll find anywhere."

If you live in Florida, Alabama Jack's is the best place to grab comfort food! Writers explained why they chose this restaurant:

"It's a bit of a swamp bar floating on two barges among the mangroves, but the lively watering hole Alabama Jack's has been around for more than 50 years. The brightly colored, no-fuss shack is a time warp to Old Florida along Card Sound Road — aka the scenic route from Miami to Key Largo — with a healthy mix of locals, bikers, retirees, families, and boats tied up in the back. In addition to a breezy atmosphere and legendary conch fritters, you'll also find crab cakes, steamed shrimp, fried fish sandwiches, and plenty of cold beer to go around too."

You can find Alabama Jack's at 58000 Card Sound Rd. in Key Largo.

Still hungry? Check out the full list of delicious comfort food restaurants on Cheapism's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.