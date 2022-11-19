Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency with a bang!

While showing off her pipes to some of her new songs and bonding with the crowd over some old favorites, Adele made sure to interact with her fans as much as possible. Videos from opening night of "Weekends with Adele" range from emotional speeches to heart-wrenching performances. One video in particular shows the "Chasing Pavements" songstress meandering through the crowd and getting up close and personal with her fans while singing "When We Were Young." On the stage, you can see photos of a young Adele lighting up the video board.

"I don't know how I am alive after this," tweeted fan Johnny Mata alongside several videos of Adele's performances. In this video, the British singer wearing a beautiful black gown is seen waving at fans near her and up in the balcony at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and also caresses the hair of a young fan.