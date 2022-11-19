Florence + The Machine Postpone Tour After X-Ray Reveals Broken Foot

Florence + The Machine has postponed the "Dance Fever Tour" indefinitely after an X-ray revealed Florence Welch has a broken foot.

Florence announced the unfortunate news on social media early Saturday (November 19) morning, saying "it seems I was dancing on a broken foot" during Friday night's show at London's The O2 Arena. "It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage," she wrote.

The news of Welch's broken foot comes in the midst of the UK leg of their tour, with dates scheduled across England, Scotland and Ireland through the end of the year. Florence + The Machine is scheduled to head to Australia and New Zealand in the new year before performing at several international music festivals in the summer.

It's unclear when the "Dance Fever Tour" dates will be rescheduled for in 2023, but Florence encourages fans to hold on to their tickets as they are "working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible," the announcement reads.

"I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining," Florence wrote. "I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."