Justin Bieber Hid In A Bear Costume To Surprise Fans & We're Freaking Out

Beliebers at the Drew House pop-up show in Tokyo were in for a huge shock when the giant teddy bear hyping everyone up at the event turned out to be Justin Bieber himself!

Fans shared videos and photos of the surprise on social media from this weekend's event celebrating Justin's clothing line. You can see the iconic Drew House teddy bear walking toward a crowd of screaming fans — some of which were keen enough to recognize Justin's signature "Woooo!" He then removed the large bear head and fans were totally freaking out to find out who was underneath the costume the entire time.

"You mean to tell me Justin secretly went to Japan and hid himself in a bear costume to surprise fans waiting in line for Drew House?!" one fan tweeted.

"Give it to Justin Bieber who could be going through everything but would never stop from showing his love for Japan and the fans there," another fan said online. Bieber recently canceled the remainder of his "Justice Tour" to work on his physical and mental health after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome this summer, which left half of his face paralyzed. He was also recently spotted at church with Shawn Mendes, who also canceled his tour for mental health reasons.

Justin also shared photos of his surprise appearance in Tokyo on Instagram in one of his typical photo dumps. He shared photos of himself and Ryan Good, Drew House creative director and one of Justin's managers — who were also spotted dancing and posing with fans at the Drew House pop-up store.

Check out photos and videos from Justin Bieber's surprise appearance at the Drew House pop-up store in Tokyo below: