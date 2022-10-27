Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes Spotted At Church Amid Mental Health Breaks
By Dani Medina
October 27, 2022
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes were spotted visiting a church together in California on Wednesday (October 26) night, according to TMZ. The 20-something Canadian pop stars were seen worshipping together at Churchome in Beverly Hills, but it's unclear if they sang inside the church. After the service, Shawn was seen getting into Justin's car as they left Churchome together.
TMZ reports Hailey Bieber was not present, as she was at a Tiffany & Co. event nearby.
The sighting comes after both Bieber and Mendes ended their respective tours for mental health reasons.
In June, the "Peaches" singer revealed a shocking diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed. Some shows were postponed as a result, but Bieber eventually made his return to the stage. After several shows, however, he made the decision to suspend the rest of his "Justice World Tour" in September, before halting the whole thing a month later. "After getting off stage (at Rock in Rio in Brazil), the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better," he wrote in a statement.
While Bieber was juggling this, Mendes also initially postponed his "Wonder: The World Tour" at the beginning of July to "take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health." At the end of the month, the "Stitches" singer doubled down and canceled the rest of his tour dates. "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," he wrote in a statement.
Mendes and the Biebs are longtime friends, having gained popularity around the same time. The two even have a song together where they open up about struggles with fame — remember "Monster"?! Relive the hype below!