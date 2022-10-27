Alexa, play "Take Me To Church."

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes were spotted visiting a church together in California on Wednesday (October 26) night, according to TMZ. The 20-something Canadian pop stars were seen worshipping together at Churchome in Beverly Hills, but it's unclear if they sang inside the church. After the service, Shawn was seen getting into Justin's car as they left Churchome together.

TMZ reports Hailey Bieber was not present, as she was at a Tiffany & Co. event nearby.

The sighting comes after both Bieber and Mendes ended their respective tours for mental health reasons.

In June, the "Peaches" singer revealed a shocking diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed. Some shows were postponed as a result, but Bieber eventually made his return to the stage. After several shows, however, he made the decision to suspend the rest of his "Justice World Tour" in September, before halting the whole thing a month later. "After getting off stage (at Rock in Rio in Brazil), the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better," he wrote in a statement.