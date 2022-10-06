Justin Bieber Halts Remainder Of World Tour — For Now

Justin Bieber has postponed the remainder of his world tour.

The news comes exactly a month after the "Ghost" singer announced he was suspending shows for mental and physical health reasons. The "Justice World Tour" is postponed until at least 2023, which includes every show through March 25, 2023, TMZ reports. Fans who bought tickets, however, are being encouraged to hold on to those seats as news on dates, venues and cities will become available at a later date.

In September, the Biebs said the "exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make health the priority right now." The tour suspension came after he revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, an illness that left half of his face paralyzed for several weeks. He made a triumphant return to the stage after canceling a few shows, but ultimately decided to hold off on performing for a while. "I performed dix live shows, but it took a real toll on me. ... I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better," Justin said at the time.