Kim Kardashian Makes Cryptic Post After Pete Davidson Moves On

How does Kim Kardashian feel about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson moving on with Emily Ratajkowski? A cryptic post on social media might shed some light.

On Friday, the SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Story to post a quote from Idil Ahmed. Here's what it said:

"One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture."

The post comes three months after Kim K and Pete called it quits. Rumors have began to swirl as of late that Pete has sparked a new romance with Emily, who divorced her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

The new couple celebrated Davidson's 29th birthday together on Wednesday (November 16), according to Page Six. The day after, Kim K showed Pete what he was missing with a series of sexy photos in new SKIMS lingerie on Instagram.