Anitta Teams Up With Missy Elliott For An Iconic Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2022
Anitta and Missy Elliott gave the other performers at the AMAs a run for their money with their epic set.
On Sunday night, November 20, the Brazilian artist kicked off her debut performance at the 2022 American Music Awards with a seductive rendition of her single "Envolver." Her and her dancers delivered the song with a view of a city skyline behind them. Towards the end of the song, Anitta goes from the rooftop to the hotel lobby. After kicking off the intro for "Lobby" at the hotel bar, Anitta eventually brings out her special guest Missy Elliott to belt out her catchy verse.
Have you ever been so jealous of a bench? 😩🔥❤️ @Anitta #AMAs pic.twitter.com/jp6PcQTkVp— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) November 21, 2022
Their joint performance comes a few months after Anitta delivered her highly-praised album Versions of Me. "Lobby" appears on the deluxe version of the LP. The 20-track album features bangers like "Me Gusta" featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers, "Girl from Rio," and "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie. It also holds other collaborations with Khalid, Afro B, YG, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Maffio and more. When her song with Missy dropped in August, Anitta still couldn't believe it happened.
“She heard the song and said yes – she searched for all my other works and my music and my songs," she explained in a recent radio interview. "She just said yes, and I couldn’t believe it. When she came to shoot the music video, I cried when she got there. I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening!”
Missy's resurgence on the AMA stage comes shortly after she had a street named after her in the city of Portsmouth, Va. She was honored with the key to her hometown and had several of her famous friends in attendance like Timbaland and Pusha T.
Check out scenes from Anitta and Missy Elliott's set below.
Anitta é Missy Elliott servindo carisma na performance de “Lobby” no #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/Q3gF6N8Qqs— BCharts (@bchartsnet) November 21, 2022