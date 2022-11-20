Anitta Teams Up With Missy Elliott For An Iconic Performance

Their joint performance comes a few months after Anitta delivered her highly-praised album Versions of Me. "Lobby" appears on the deluxe version of the LP. The 20-track album features bangers like "Me Gusta" featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers, "Girl from Rio," and "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie. It also holds other collaborations with Khalid, Afro B, YG, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Maffio and more. When her song with Missy dropped in August, Anitta still couldn't believe it happened.



“She heard the song and said yes – she searched for all my other works and my music and my songs," she explained in a recent radio interview. "She just said yes, and I couldn’t believe it. When she came to shoot the music video, I cried when she got there. I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening!”



Missy's resurgence on the AMA stage comes shortly after she had a street named after her in the city of Portsmouth, Va. She was honored with the key to her hometown and had several of her famous friends in attendance like Timbaland and Pusha T.



Check out scenes from Anitta and Missy Elliott's set below.

