Lil Baby Delivers Dynamic Medley Of His Biggest Hits From 'It's Only Me' LP
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2022
Lil Baby brought his new music to the main stage at the AMAs.
On Sunday night, November 20, the Georgia rapper took the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards. With the support of a live band, Baby performed fan favorite "California Breeze" and "In A Minute," which is the first single from his new album It's Only Me. He was one of numerous performers who dominated the AMAs including performances from Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Yola, and House DJ D-Nice. Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox, and Charlie Puth, also joined forces for a powerful tribute to Icon Award winner Lionel Richie.
.@lilbaby4PF is bringing all the vibes to the #AMAs 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CD8Pdbi0kS— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022
Baby's performance come a month after he released his third studio album. His latest LP contains collaborations with Future, Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. The LP also includes production from Murda Beatz, MARS, Wheezy, Bizness Boi, ATL Jacob, Sevn Thomas, Tay Keith and plenty more. Baby's projects is support by previously released singles “In a Minute” and “Heyy."
His lively set also comes a week after he was honored with his own day in Atlanta. Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier presented him with a proclamation that officially declared November 13 as Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones Day. The proclamation highlighted Baby's achievements in the music industry and his outstanding record of giving back to the community. After the rapper and his mother were presented with the honor, Sen. Raphael Warnock approached the podium to congratulate him.