P!nk Gives Breathtaking Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

P!nk took the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight (November 20) to give a moving tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

A slideshow of Newton-John played in the background as P!nk sang "Hopelessly Devoted To You" in honor of the Grease star. Although no one can compare to Newton-John's original rendition of the song, P!nk's breathtakingly powerful vocals were on full display during the performance.

Newton-John died in August of this year after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She was a 10-time AMA winner, notably taking home the award for favorite female artist in the pop and rock categories four times —which was a record that was unmatched in the show's first 20 years.