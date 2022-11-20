Tennessee Falls In Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll

The Tennessee Volunteers fell four spots to No. 9 in the the Associated Press Week 13 Top 25 poll released on Sunday (November 20) following their blowout upset loss at South Carolina on Saturday (November 19).

The Vols entered Saturday ranked No. 5 overall with their only previous loss coming to No. 1 Georgia several weeks prior.

Tennessee appeared to still be a possible contender for the College Football Playoff had they won out, with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan set to play this week at Ohio Stadium.

Georgia, Michigan and No. 4 TCU all retained their rankings from the previous week despite being challenged.

The top-ranked Bulldogs defeated Kentucky, 16-6, in Lexington; the Wolverines beat Illinois, 19-17, in Ann Arbor; and the Horned Frogs defeated Baylor, 29-28, in Waco.

The full Week 13 AP Poll is listed below: