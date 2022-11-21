Meghan Trainor Offers Advice About Surviving 'Mom Guilt'

Trainor also said she's found a "whole world" of mom friends on TikTok while also praising the platform for its continued support of her music, including her track "Made You Look," which has inspired a viral dance trend.

"It's more than I can ever ask for," she said. "Everything I write I'm like, 'Yo, TikTok's gonna eat this up,' like I truly am focused on, like, my fans on TikTok. But I also noticed that theres a lot of moms out there, I'm a new mama. So, I'm like, 'oh, I didn't even now this whole world existed.' So, I just have a lot more friends on TikTok and, like, that's my home and I'm writing for TikTok."

She also teased a new collaboration with Jojo Siwa, saying they've been hanging out in the studio and "writing a few little tunes here and there."

"She's a superstar and I know she's working on her music. Her future music, she's all grown up now," she said. "And she has so much more to say. And I was like please let me be part of it. And she did so we got bangers coming."