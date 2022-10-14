The Candy Crush Saga collaboration sounds like the perfect way to preface the release of her upcoming fourth studio album Takin’ It Back, which Trainor told iHeart is an exciting return to the infectious hits on her first album, Title (2015).

“I mean, [the songwriting process has] always been quick but now it’s quick and fun,” Trainor explained. “Like, I wrote “Made You Look” over a lunch break. I wrote it laughing with my co-writer, being like, ‘What if I said: Call your chiropractor just in case your neck break,’ and just doing what I used to do on my first album. Writing jokes but putting it in a song where it’s like kitschy and clever and fun to sing. So, it was a... blast from the past and it was great.”

Her first single from the album served as a musical and aesthetic palette for the rest of the project. “That was my starting theme. One of the first songs I wrote was “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” and I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do all of these [like this].’ And every [writing] session I would play [the song] and I’d be like okay, let’s try to beat this because this is the best one.” Trainor’s joyous approach to songwriting also became a bit of a family affair. “… we would have baby breaks. The baby would come downstairs and hang out with us,” she said referring to her son Riley, whom she shares with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara. “And we would pause everything. It was great.”

Trainor gave fans another taste of the album on her popular TikTok account earlier this month. In a sweet and comedic video with Sabara, Trainor included a snippet of the song “Mama Wanna Mambo,” featuring Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval.