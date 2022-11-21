Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote

By Sarah Tate

November 21, 2022

A Middle Tennessee teen needs your help reaching the next stage in her musical journey after auditioning for American Idol.

Haven Madison, of Clarksville, is one of three American Idol hopefuls looking to make it to the next level in the iconic singing competition. She is facing off against two others, Matt Wilson and Elijah McCormick, hoping to win America's Platinum Ticket. While the three singers are hoping to move on in the competition, only one will make it through.

When Madison isn't spending her time as a student at Clarksville High School, she hones her skills as a singer-songwriter. She decided to audition for the hit TV show to try her luck at furthering her journey to stardom, landing a coveted spot in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to sing her heart out.

With the audition out of the way, the Tennessee teen is waiting to see if she will make it through to the show. To do this, she needs to garner the most votes on the American Idol website. To see Madison's audition video and to cast your vote, visit the American Idol voting website.

Voting for America's Platinum Ticket ends at 10 p.m. Monday (November 21). The season premiere of American Idol airs February 19 on ABC.

