This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In St. Louis

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in St. Louis. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is Lion's Choice. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"Love me some, Lion's Choice. It is a quick and easy fast food fix. The Roast Beef is always so tender and juicy. I like the fact that there actually is a little red tint to it. Other fast food places, over cook their RB, leaving it dried out. The seasoning, also puts Lion's Choice above the others. To accompany their sandwiches, their long thin fries are always hot and crisp. I use a combination of BBQ Sauce and Ketchup for dipping. For those who are fans of horseradish on their sandwich, Lion's Choice offers it as a condiment."