This Nevada City Is Among America's Most Dangerous Places

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a place to live. Turns out, Nevada is actually home to one of the most dangerous cities in America.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of America's 50 most dangerous states. The website states, "Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crimes rates — a population-adjusted measure of incidents of rape, robbery, homicide, and aggravated assault — to identify America’s most dangerous cities. Only the 294 midsize and large cities tracked by the FBI with populations of at least 100,000 were considered."

One of America's most dangerous cities are right here in Nevada.

North Las Vegas came in at number 33 on the list. The website explains:

"The violent crime rate of 966 incidents per 100,000 people in North Las Vegas is driven primarily by aggravated assaults. Of the 2,386 total violent crimes reported in the city in 2018, 1,760 were aggravated assaults. Unlike most cities on this list, property crime is not especially common in North Las Vegas. There were just 2,106 incidents of crimes like motor vehicle theft and larceny for every 100,000 people in the city in 2018, below the national property crime rate of 2,200 per 100,000."

The full list of America's most dangerous cities can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.