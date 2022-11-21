Where To Get The Best Pumpkin Pie In Dallas

By Ginny Reese

November 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means that pumpkin pie season is in full swing! There are plenty of places across the city that offer delicious pumpkin pie, but only one can be the best.

Yelp has a list of the best places in Dallas to get pumpkin pie. According to the list, the best pumpkin pie comes from Emporium Pies on N Bishop Avenue. The eatery has tons of great reviews. One user wrote:

"The location is great and the staff is friendly. The pumpkin pie is my favorite! I bought one for thanksgiving dinner and my family loved it."

Here are the top 10 best places to get pumpkin pie in Dallas:

  1. Emporium Pies (N Bishop Ave)
  2. Trader Joe's
  3. Maple Leaf Diner
  4. Pie Flutin' Pastries
  5. Sugar and Spice Bakery
  6. Emporium Pies (Main St)
  7. Village Baking
  8. Humble: Simply Good Pies
  9. Piefalootin
  10. Eatzi's Market & Bakery

Check out the full list of the best places in the city to get pumpkin pie on Yelp's website.

