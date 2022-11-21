Why Fans Think Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Secretly Got Married

There's speculation that long-time couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have quietly wed due to a recent interview. According to the Daily Mail, Mendes appeared on Channel Nine's Today to discuss her charity work in Australia and casually referred to Gosling as her "husband."

During the show, Mendes told the hosts, "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time." The comment also comes after Mendes posted a photo of a wrist tattoo that, according to People, is a nod to Gosling.

In the photo, Mendes holds her wrist over her face to show off a small tatto that reads "de Gosling." People reports that the use of "de" ("of" in English) in Hispanic culture blends a woman's last name with her husband's after marriage.