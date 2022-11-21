Why Fans Think Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Secretly Got Married
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 21, 2022
There's speculation that long-time couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have quietly wed due to a recent interview. According to the Daily Mail, Mendes appeared on Channel Nine's Today to discuss her charity work in Australia and casually referred to Gosling as her "husband."
During the show, Mendes told the hosts, "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time." The comment also comes after Mendes posted a photo of a wrist tattoo that, according to People, is a nod to Gosling.
In the photo, Mendes holds her wrist over her face to show off a small tatto that reads "de Gosling." People reports that the use of "de" ("of" in English) in Hispanic culture blends a woman's last name with her husband's after marriage.
During another interview in Australia, Mendes discussed the tattoo as she's gotten "a lot of funny questions" since posting the photo to Instagram. She went on to clarify that she actually got the tattoo "years ago," per People.
"But who says we weren't already," Mendes added. "I like to keep it all mysterious. I'm a very mysterious woman."
Gosling and Mendes have been dating since 2011 after meeting on the set of the film The Place Beyond the Pines. Back in 2016, Us Weekly reported that they had secretly gotten married but sources later told People that the reports were false. The couple share two daughters 8-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 6-year-old Amada Lee.