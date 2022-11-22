15 Book Recommendations From Your Favorite Celebrities

The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up with a new book. Whether you're looking for something to read or looking for the perfect gift for the literary lover in your life, look no further. Some of your favorite celebrity musicians, actors, and socialites happen to be bookworms and they have great recommendations to consider.

Of course, we have celebs like Oprah and Reese Witherspoon who are known for their celebrity book clubs, but we're diving a little deeper to reveal the books beloved by pop stars like Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Adele, and more. Keep scrolling to get 15 book recommendations from some of today's biggest stars!

1. Norwegian Wood - Haruki Murakami: Recommended by Harry Styles

When Harry Styles isn't busy making hit albums and selling out arenas, it turns out there's a good chance he's reading. The superstar has recommended many books from Rob Sheffield's music memoir to Joan Didion, but there's one that sticks out above the rest. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Styles revealed Norwegian Wood was the first book he couldn't put down. Styles admitted that reading wasn’t really his “thing” until an ex-girlfriend gave him some books. “I felt like I had to read them because she’d think I was a dummy if I didn’t read them.”

2. Klara and the Sun - Kazuo Ishiguro: Recommended by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is an avid reader and often takes to Instagram to share her book hauls. Earlier this year she shared her summer reading list with fans. This Nobel Prize-winning dystopian sci-fi novel from British writer Kazuo Ishiguro was the first mentioned on her list. Keep scrolling to check out her other picks.