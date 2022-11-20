Adele Busts Out Viral Megan Thee Stallion Dance During Las Vegas Residency

In the fan-shared video, Adele is seen laughing and pointing at audience members who are also doing the dance. "If you know the Megan dance, you can do it," she told the sold-out crowd. Fans took to the comments to appreciate the silly moment. "I love she embraces it and makes it part of the performance," one fan wrote. Another claimed, "she has a secret tiktok account I just know it," referring to how Adele is able to keep up with memes and current trends.



However, Adele isn't necessarily a big fan of TikTok based on her previous interviews. While promoting her latest album 30 last year, Adele revealed that her team brought up TikTok and she was quick to shut it down.

"They're like, 'We've really got to make sure that these 14-year-olds know who you are,'" she said. "I'm like, but they've all got moms. They've all got moms, and they've definitely been growing up listening to my music, these 14-year-olds." She went on to say her new album was for "30- and 40-year-olds who are all committing to themselves and doing therapy. That's my vibe. Because that's what I was doing. So I'm more concerned with how this record can help them."