Camila Cabello has seen all of the "quismois" memes and has joined in on the fun! It all started when a video of the singer performing her mariachi version of the holiday classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" at a White House holiday concert in 2021. One specific clip recently spread like wildfire on the internet when fans noticed the strange way she pronounced the word "Christmas" and decided that she was pronouncing it as "Quismois."

Letting herself in on the joke, Cabello took to Tiktok and Twitter on Monday night (November 21st) to share a hilarious video of her pretending to practice the pronunciation for the song. "Me before recording my version of I'll be home for Christmas (quismois)," she wrote in the caption.