Camila Cabello Shares Hilarious Response To Her Viral 'Christmas' Meme
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 22, 2022
Camila Cabello has seen all of the "quismois" memes and has joined in on the fun! It all started when a video of the singer performing her mariachi version of the holiday classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" at a White House holiday concert in 2021. One specific clip recently spread like wildfire on the internet when fans noticed the strange way she pronounced the word "Christmas" and decided that she was pronouncing it as "Quismois."
Letting herself in on the joke, Cabello took to Tiktok and Twitter on Monday night (November 21st) to share a hilarious video of her pretending to practice the pronunciation for the song. "Me before recording my version of I'll be home for Christmas (quismois)," she wrote in the caption.
@camilacabello
me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois)♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
The video features Camila playing both herself and her vocal coach in different outfits. The camera goes back in forth as Camila the vocal coach tries to tell the other Camila that the word is pronounced "CHRIStmas," but she can't get the hang of it and keeps saying, "Quismos." After a long awkward pause, the vocal coach gives up and tells Camila, "It's gonna be great."
Camila first debuted the now-viral cover on "Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" special on NBC in 2021 and it recently received an official release on streaming platforms. Both performances at the Christmas special and the White House concert featured a full mariachi providing stunning guitars and strings.
Check it out below!