Camila Cabello Reveals The DM That Made Her Quit Dating App After 24 Hours

Online dating is hard, especially if you're one of the most well-known singers in the world. That's what Camila Cabello found out when she jumped back into the dating pool after calling it quits with boyfriend of two years Shawn Mendes last year, and now she's revealing the message that made her quit a dating app within a day.

The "Bam Bam" singer opened up about her experience on a dating app while visiting The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (October 18), telling the host that she was on the app for 24 hours before she left it completely., per Entertainment Tonight.

"The first guy that DM'ed me was, like, and aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville," she said. "I was just like, 'I feel weird because somebody could be using me.' Does that make sense?"

Barrymore was quick to side with Cabello, agreeing that, "You don't know their intentions." Cabello added, "But even that, I'm like, I don't even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."

Despite quitting the dating app, she seems to have not had too much trouble finding a date thanks to some friends. Earlier this summer, she sparked relationship rumors after she was spotted holding hands while out with Austin Kevitch, who, ironically enough, is the co-founder of the dating app Lox Club. A source told ET that things were "going well" with the pair who were dating and that "they're having a great time together and really like each other."