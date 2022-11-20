Camila Cabello Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK Show

Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance at BLACKPINK's recent sold-out show in Los Angeles. The show took place on Saturday, November 19th, at LA's Banc of California Stadium. At a certain point in the show, the former Fifth Harmony member came out to join Jisoo for a performance of the song "Liar" from her 2019 album Romance.

According to Uproxx, Jisso has performed a cover of "Liar" on previous stops throughout the BORN PINK tour but this marked the first time that she and Cabello performed a duet of the song. For the surprise performance, Cabello came out wearing a custom BLACKPINK outfit that included an oversized short-sleeve pullover and shorts with various photos of the K-pop group.