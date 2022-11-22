Here's Where To Do Last-Minute Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping In Texas

By Ginny Reese

November 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Only one major grocery store chain is expected to be open on Thanksgiving day this year, and it'll only be open for half the day.

My San Antonio reported that Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Target will all be closed on Thanksgiving day. That means that all your last-minute shopping will have to be done at H-E-B, Whole Foods, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

H-E-B will be open on Thanksgiving day from 6 a.m. until noon. The store's pharmacies will be closed the entire day.

The Alamo Quarry Market will be open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the holiday.

Sprouts Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There are some smaller stores that will be open as well, offering a few grocery options. Big Lots will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight. Dollar General will welcome customers from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Family Dollar will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

