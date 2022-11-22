Justin Bieber Says Hailey Makes His Life 'Magic' In Sweet Birthday Message

Justin Bieber is wishing his wife Hailey Bieber the happiest of birthdays. The model turned 26 on Tuesday, November 22nd, and her husband took to Instagram to share a sweet message and some even sweeter photos of them together.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM," Bieber wrote in his caption. The photo series includes an adorable selfie as well as shots of the couple exploring nature in Japan. One photo shows Bieber and Hailey kissing while wrapped around some bamboo.