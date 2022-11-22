Massive New Slide, World's Longest Of Its Kind, Coming To Nashville Shores

The weather may be cooling down for winter, but it's never too early to start planning your fun-in-the-sun summer activities, including trips to a popular Nashville water park that is set to debut a brand new attraction in 2023.

A massive new slide billed as the world's longest of its kind is coming to Nashville Shores next year. The multi-million dollar mat slide, called Riptide Racer, is coming to the park in 2023 to replace the Music City Racer, per News Channel 5.

Joe Eckman, general manager of Nashville Shores, shared what makes the park's newest addition so special.

"Besides being the longest 4-lane RallyRACER ever constructed in the world, Riptide Racer will also feature the largest drop of any 4-lane RallyRACER," said Eckman. "It will provide an exciting and memorable group experience for our guests."

Longer than a football field and standing 50 feet high, the four-lane slide will give guests a chance to slide down headfirst in a race to the finish. Additionally, the walls separating the four lanes will be low enough that riders can see each other as they race down the slide, filled with steep drops and quick curves.

According to the news outlet, the new attraction comes as Nashville Shores prepares to celebrate its 25th season in 2023.