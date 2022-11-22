Meek Mill Provides New Album Update After Releasing 'Flamerz 5' Mixtape
By Tony M. Centeno
November 22, 2022
Meek Mill's new project is finally here. Not long after releasing his latest mixtape, Meek also promised that more fresh music is on the way.
On Monday, November 21, the Philly native delivered his brand new mixtape Flamerz 5. The 15-track projects comes with fresh freestyles over some of the hottest rap songs of the year like “Big Stunna” by Quavo, Takeoff & Birdman, GloRilla's “Tomorrow," Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” Lil Baby’s “Forever” and “In a Minute" plus more. The project also includes his renditions of DJ Khaled's "God Did" and Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)," both of which he teased over the past few months.
"This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type mixtape lol🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Meek wrote in an Instagram post about the project.
The project, which took 10 days to record, also features contributions from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. It serves as the perfect warm-up for his upcoming album. During another edition of #AskMeek on Twitter, the 35-year-old artist revealed some of the plans for the follow-up to his Expensive Pain LP. Meek said that his album should arrive within the next eight weeks with an intended (but not confirmed) release date of January 1. Meek was able to confirm that his new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert will be featured on the album.
My album coming in in the next 8 weeks 😮💨 https://t.co/08PN191OoX— MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 21, 2022
On my album! https://t.co/4AHSQ68cVf— MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 22, 2022
Flamerz 5 is currently available on Datpiff, LiveMixtapes and other popular mixtape streamers. It arrives just days before he's expected to hit the stage in his hometown for his Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary show. Stream Flamerz 5 below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE