Meek Mill Provides New Album Update After Releasing 'Flamerz 5' Mixtape

"This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type mixtape lol🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Meek wrote in an Instagram post about the project.



The project, which took 10 days to record, also features contributions from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. It serves as the perfect warm-up for his upcoming album. During another edition of #AskMeek on Twitter, the 35-year-old artist revealed some of the plans for the follow-up to his Expensive Pain LP. Meek said that his album should arrive within the next eight weeks with an intended (but not confirmed) release date of January 1. Meek was able to confirm that his new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert will be featured on the album.