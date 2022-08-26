Quavo & Takeoff Team Up With Birdman For Their New Song 'Big Stunna'

"Big Stunna" is the latest single Quavo and Takeoff have dropped on their own. The pair also appear on DJ Khaled's GOD DID album, in which they rap over a sample of Eddie Murphy's "Party All The Time." With all the new music they've been dropping, Unc & Phew have been planning for the release of their upcoming album. In their first interview as a duo, Quavo and Takeoff discussed the inspiration behind their new project.



“It’s an album that’s always been in our mind that we wanted to do,” Quavo said on the Rap Radar Podcast. “You’re about to get this real-deal, raw, uncut, 2024, 2026 (sound). (We’re going) back to the essence, back to the origin, back to the real screams and shouts. You know, how I came in on ‘Us Vs. Them.’ It’s about blood, it’s about us coming together, bringing it back home to the family.”



The Migos rappers didn't say the trio has officially split despite the rumors, but clearly they're focused on their solo ventures at the moment. Listen to "Big Stunna" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE