NCAA Announces First Time Ever Final Four Location

Las Vegas will soon host the NCAA Men's Division I Men's Final Four for the first time ever.

The NCAA announced that Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the Final Four in 2028.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee via NCAA.com. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”