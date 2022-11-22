NCAA Announces First Time Ever Final Four Location
By Jason Hall
November 22, 2022
Las Vegas will soon host the NCAA Men's Division I Men's Final Four for the first time ever.
The NCAA announced that Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the Final Four in 2028.
“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee via NCAA.com. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”
These 4️⃣ cities will make more #MFinalFour History!https://t.co/Dv1oP0DeyS— NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) November 22, 2022
Las Vegas was among four host cities selected to host the Men's Final Fours between 2027.
The tournaments will conclude in Detroit's Ford Field in 2027, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2028, Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in 2029 and Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2030.
“We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process,” Reynolds said. “These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four.”
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee had previously rewarded Houston as the host city for the 2023 Final Four, Phoenix in 2024 and San Antonio in 2025.