NCAA Announces First Time Ever Final Four Location

By Jason Hall

November 22, 2022

Kansas Basketball Fans Watch Jayhawks Compete in National Championship Game
Photo: Getty Images North America

Las Vegas will soon host the NCAA Men's Division I Men's Final Four for the first time ever.

The NCAA announced that Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the Final Four in 2028.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee via NCAA.com. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

Las Vegas was among four host cities selected to host the Men's Final Fours between 2027.

The tournaments will conclude in Detroit's Ford Field in 2027, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2028, Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in 2029 and Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2030.

“We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process,” Reynolds said. “These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four.”

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee had previously rewarded Houston as the host city for the 2023 Final Four, Phoenix in 2024 and San Antonio in 2025.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.