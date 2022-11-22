North West & Lizzo Bust A Move In Epic Dance Collab
By Sarah Tate
November 22, 2022
North West and Lizzo are the unexpected duo you didn't know you needed! The pair teamed up for an epic dance collab after the youngster attending Lizzo's Los Angeles concert over the weekend with her mom Kim Kardashian.
North and her best friend, Ryan, met up with the "Truth Hurts" singer backstage at her show on Saturday (November 19), and they made the most of their meet up by filming a fun dance video, per People. The surprise collaboration was shared on Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter's joint TikTok account, proving that the young ones can hold their own when it comes to matching moves with the superstar.
Lizzo followed North and Ryan's lead, smiling and watching the young ones bust a move and have fun before bursting out laughing as they all completed their dance.
Check out the video below.
Lizzo is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.