North West & Lizzo Bust A Move In Epic Dance Collab

North West and Lizzo are the unexpected duo you didn't know you needed! The pair teamed up for an epic dance collab after the youngster attending Lizzo's Los Angeles concert over the weekend with her mom Kim Kardashian.

North and her best friend, Ryan, met up with the "Truth Hurts" singer backstage at her show on Saturday (November 19), and they made the most of their meet up by filming a fun dance video, per People. The surprise collaboration was shared on Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter's joint TikTok account, proving that the young ones can hold their own when it comes to matching moves with the superstar.

Lizzo followed North and Ryan's lead, smiling and watching the young ones bust a move and have fun before bursting out laughing as they all completed their dance.

Check out the video below.