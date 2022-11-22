Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Which Song She Didn't Plan On Releasing

It takes a lot of time and effort to craft the perfect songs to put on an album, but not every song or lyric written in brainstorms and jam sessions shows up on the final album. Sabrina Carpenter recently revealed which song from her latest album nearly didn't make the cut.

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 20), Carpenter spoke to Billboard about her newest album Emails I Can't Send. The "Because I Liked A Boy" singer shared which of the tracks off of her latest album is her favorite, adding that her top choice changes often.

"My favorite song on the album changes every single day," she said. "I'd say today it's probably a song called 'Tornado Warnings.' But the most fun to write was my now single 'Nonsense,' which I just put out a video for."

However, the song nearly wasn't released because she didn't think it matched the tone of the rest of her album.

"It's just the silliest song, and when we were writing it, I was like, 'It's never gonna be put out,'" she said, adding, "At first I was like, 'It doesn't make sense with the album,' and then I kind of realized that there's a lot of dual feelings to heartbreak and grieving and moving on, and it can be happy and sad and confident and insecure. So yeah, that's one of my favorites too."

Fortunately for fans, the track did make it on the album and now they can watch the music video where she plays both herself and her own love interest having fun at a house part.