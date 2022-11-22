Texas Is One Of The Best Cities For Living Off The Grid

Have you ever dreamed of living completely off the grid away from modern amenities, like electricity and running water? Have you ever wanted to live while drawing from sources on your own land?

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best states in the US for living off the grid. The website states, "The site reviewed 23 different factors in their assessment, including the availability of renewable energy, the cost of cropland, and the availability of critical-care hospital access."

According to the list, Texas is the second-best state for living off the grid. The state has the highest projected 5-year growth of solar installations of 40,136 megawatts and the highest projected 10-year growth of wind power production of 43,640 megawatts. Texas also has the highest number of critical-access hospitals, with 88.

Here are the top 10 best states for living off the grid:

Iowa Texas Kentucky Minnesota Oklahoma Nebraska Kansas North Dakota Illinois Montana

Check out the full list of the best states for living off the grid on 24/7 Wall Street's website.