This Is Colorado's Most Sung About City

By Zuri Anderson

November 22, 2022

Happy male artist singing while practicing guitar in classroom
Photo: Getty Images

People love to express how much they enjoy their hometown or where they live. While common ways to show this love are T-shirts, merchandise, photo collections, or Instagram stories, there's one method that can be enjoyed by everyone: a good ole song!

Several iconic songs were based on great American cities, from New York and Miami to San Francisco and Chicago. When it comes to a state like Colorado, plenty of people have made musical tributes to the state's cities. Which destination, however, remains in the spotlight?

Thanks to TopUSCasinos.com, researchers found the most sung-about city in the Centennial State. According to the study, it's Pueblo with 10,684 songs! One would think it would be world-renowned Denver, but the Mile High City actually came in third place with over 1,300 songs.

Pueblo is one of the top steelmaking cities in the country and is one of the cheaper places to live in Colorado. Because of its manufacturing history, it's become a western melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. You'll find dozens of different cultural festivals in Pueblo, plus beautiful mountain landscapes.

Here are the Colorado cities with the most songs dedicated to them:

  1. Pueblo: 10,684 songs
  2. Aurora: 3,868
  3. Denver: 1,325
  4. Colorado Springs: 102
  5. Westminster: 66
  6. Lakewood: 63
  7. Thornton: 54
  8. Greeley: 25
  9. Fort Collins: 14
  10. Arvada: 4
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.