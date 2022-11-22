This Is Florida's Most Sung About City

By Zuri Anderson

November 22, 2022

Man playing guitar outdoors
Photo: Getty Images

People love to express how much they enjoy their hometown or where they live. While common ways to show this love are T-shirts, merchandise, photo collections, or Instagram stories, there's one method that can be enjoyed by everyone: a good ole song!

Several iconic songs were based on great American cities, from New York and Denver to San Francisco and Chicago. When it comes to a popular state like Florida, plenty of people have made musical tributes to the state's cities. Which destination, however, remains in the spotlight?

Thanks to FloridaBet.com, researchers found the most sung-about city in the Sunshine State. According to the study, it's Miami! That's right, the Magic City has a whopping 12,785 songs dedicated to it. It's not surprising considering Miami is known for its nightlife, warm weather, beaches, luxury shopping, and other extravagant aspects. There's plenty to love about it!

Here are the Florida cities with the most songs dedicated to them:

  1. Miami: 12,785 songs
  2. West Palm Beach: 3,322
  3. Orlando: 1,276
  4. Tampa: 1,225
  5. Spring Hill: 1,158
  6. Palm Bay: 371
  7. Jacksonville: 255
  8. Tallahassee: 243
  9. Boca Raton: 157
  10. Port St. Lucie: 146
  11. Davie: 111
  12. St. Petersburg: 96
  13. Miramar: 96
  14. Hialeah: 86
  15. Plantation: 80
  16. Clearwater: 64
  17. Fort Lauderdale: 44
  18. Lakeland: 28
  19. Coral Springs: 25
  20. Riverview: 15
