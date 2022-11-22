This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Omaha

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Omaha. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is Bronco's Self-Service Drive In. Here's what one reviewer, who moved away from Omaha but comes back in town specifically for Bronco's, had to say about it:

"I wouldn't make a 90-minute drive without good reason, but the food is good enough to make you nostalgic and good enough to give you an itch that can't be scratched unless you do take a day trip into town and swing by this homely Omaha staple. Do yourself a favor and try Bronco's out, and if burgers aren't your thing, they've got a great pork tenderloin sandwich, too!"

The top 10 best fast food joints in Omaha: