This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crime rates in the nearly 2,000 cities and towns tracked by the FBI to identify the most dangerous city in each state. Only cities with populations of at least 20,000 were considered."

According to the website, the most dangerous city in Arizona is Tucson. The city had a violent crime rate of 802 per 100,000 people. The website explains:

"Tucson, Arizona’s second most populous city, is the most dangerous city in the state. There were 802 violent crimes for every 100,000 city residents in 2017, well above the state violent crime rate of 508 per 100,000.

As is typically the case, aggravated assault was the most common violent crime in Tucson. There were 431 aggravated assaults per 100,000 city residents in 2017, more than quadruple the 106 per 100,000 state rate."

Check out the full list of the most dangerous cities in each state on 24/7 Wall Street's website.